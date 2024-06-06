Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Trading Down 0.1%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.56. 4,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 14,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

