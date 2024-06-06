Williamson Legacy Group LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vertiv accounts for 1.5% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.24. 13,172,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,536. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

