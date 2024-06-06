Williamson Legacy Group LLC Buys New Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,221. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

