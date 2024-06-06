William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.
FibroGen Price Performance
Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $120.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
