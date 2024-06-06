William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $120.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,380 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FibroGen by 1,472.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 165,364 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

