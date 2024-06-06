William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $101.53 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

