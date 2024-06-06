WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.54. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

