Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPM) Plans $1.32 Interim Dividend

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.315 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

