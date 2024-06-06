Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Westlake Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WLK opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Westlake’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,950 shares of company stock worth $1,331,341 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.