Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.65

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 146424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

