Wells Fargo & Company Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 65.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock traded down $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 2,294,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $911.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.68. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $2,268,200. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Couchbase by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

