Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $223.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.92.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $175.49. 1,327,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 54.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 417.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

