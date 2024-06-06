Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $145.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $15.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.60. 6,874,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,465. Five Below has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average is $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

