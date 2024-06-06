Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 5/29/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/28/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/28/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.
  • 5/24/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.
  • 5/23/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.
  • 5/23/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/17/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.
  • 5/2/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/2/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/2/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/11/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/10/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 436,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

