Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/29/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

5/24/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

5/23/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

5/23/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – DuPont de Nemours was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

5/2/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 436,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 450,422 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

