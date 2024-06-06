WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Up 3.6%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. 25,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 99,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKME. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WKME

WalkMe Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WalkMe by 9.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.