Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.50

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.11.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

