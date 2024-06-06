Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. cut its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,553 shares during the quarter. Wabash National accounts for 1.1% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Wabash National worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.3 %

Wabash National stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

