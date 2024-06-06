Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.09 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $5.45 or 0.00007677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $153.09 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.65367183 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $24,420,534.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

