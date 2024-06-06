Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 7th

Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 7th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.
Volcon Stock Down 20.0 %
NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 10,859,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Volcon has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $173.25.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
