Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
VRTX stock opened at $483.04 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $323.02 and a 52 week high of $484.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
