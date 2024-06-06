Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,410,000 after acquiring an additional 384,730 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $483.04 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $323.02 and a 52 week high of $484.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

