Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vertex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Vertex has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 871.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.50 million. Analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $23,773,546.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 791,133 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $23,773,546.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $46,716,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 933,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,070,004. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

