Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) & Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Verona Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verona Pharma and Cogent Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cogent Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

Volatility and Risk

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 175.98%. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 68.97%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Cogent Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -25.09% -21.24% Cogent Biosciences N/A -91.56% -55.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Cogent Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma $460,000.00 2,111.86 -$54.37 million ($0.77) -15.61 Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.41 million ($2.48) -3.46

Verona Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verona Pharma beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

