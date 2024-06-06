Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,715 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.