Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.
NASDAQ PCVX traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,880. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 67.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
