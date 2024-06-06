Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,880. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 67.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.