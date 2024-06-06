Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 7,416 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,981,000.

SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,437. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

