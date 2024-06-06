Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,781 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 6.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 299,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,967. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

