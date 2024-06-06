Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

