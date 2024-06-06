Vawter Financial Ltd. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

ABBV stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.57. 5,186,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,847. The stock has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

