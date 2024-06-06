Vawter Financial Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,574,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,312. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

