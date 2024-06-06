Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $283,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.02. 2,162,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.93. The company has a market capitalization of $444.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $492.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

