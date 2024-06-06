Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.38. 211,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,249. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

