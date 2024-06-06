Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,468,000 after purchasing an additional 360,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,147. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

