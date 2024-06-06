Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $119.83. The stock had a trading volume of 367,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,263. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.