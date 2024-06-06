VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,822,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 10,146,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,204,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

