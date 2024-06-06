Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.72

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1134352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,420 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

