Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading Down 5.5%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 3,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Vaccitech Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.40.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.