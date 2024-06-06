US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 billion-$45.0 billion. US Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.
US Foods Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
