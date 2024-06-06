US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.0 billion-$45.0 billion. US Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

US Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.22.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

