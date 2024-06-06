United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $980,928.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $276.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.34. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

