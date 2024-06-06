United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.20)-$0.20 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:UNFI opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $778.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

