United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.20)-$0.20 EPS.
United Natural Foods Trading Up 10.2 %
NYSE:UNFI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $795.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
