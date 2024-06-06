United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMC

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after buying an additional 434,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,246 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.