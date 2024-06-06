Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $10.64

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $10.64 or 0.00015013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and approximately $251.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.32 or 0.00120339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008496 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 746.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

