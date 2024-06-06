UBS Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $238.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $212.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.87.

BURL opened at $235.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $243.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

