UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 625,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

