Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385,598 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Uber Technologies worth $359,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.90. 25,807,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,055,939. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

