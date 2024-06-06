Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 299,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 129,587 shares.The stock last traded at $16.05 and had previously closed at $16.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after buying an additional 3,180,155 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

