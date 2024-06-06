Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 293,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 401,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,269. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 152.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 176,398 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 690.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 262.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 133,534 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

