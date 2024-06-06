TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 653.50% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

