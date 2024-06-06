TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Buys 551 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $14,992.71. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,580.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRST stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,264. The firm has a market cap of $527.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

