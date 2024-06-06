Tritax Eurobox (OTC:TTAXF) Trading Up 42.4%

Tritax Eurobox plc (OTC:TTAXF – Get Free Report) was up 42.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 7,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 754% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Tritax Eurobox Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
About Tritax Eurobox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Eurobox
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Eurobox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Eurobox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.