TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,361.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,144.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $788.39 and a 12-month high of $1,364.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

